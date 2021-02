Gibson will guard the cage at home against St. Louis on Sunday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Gibson got the starting nod against the Blues on Saturday as well but was yanked after allowing three goals in just over two minutes to start the contest. Still, he owns a strong .931 save percentage and 2.29 GAA in eight appearances this season. Gibson will look for different results Sunday to avoid falling into a three-game skid.