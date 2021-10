Gibson will patrol the crease during Sunday's home matchup with Montreal, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Gibson has struggled of late, suffering four straight losses while posting an ugly 3.88 GAA and .876 save percentage. The 28-year-old backstop will try to get back on track and secure his third win of the season in a home matchup with a Canadiens club that's gone 2-7-0 to start the year.