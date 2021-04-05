Gibson (upper body) has been activated off injured reserve and will start between the pipes in Sunday's home game versus Arizona, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson will return to action following a three-game absence. The 27-year-old netminder was razor sharp in his last start March 26 against St. Louis, stopping 33 of 34 shots en route to a 4-1 win. He'll attempt to secure his eighth victory of the season in a home matchup with a Coyotes club that's averaging 2.44 goals per game on the road this year, 23rd in the NHL.