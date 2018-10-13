Ducks' John Gibson: Facing Dallas on Saturday
Gibson led his team out onto the ice for warmups Saturday against Dallas, indicating that he'll start the contest in net for Anaheim, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Stepneski also notes that backup Anton Khudobin will be in net for Dallas. Gibson has a sparkling 1.44 GAA and .955 save percentage through four appearances, but he'll be tasked with slowing down a potent Stars offense that's lit the lamp 12 times through three contests.
