Ducks' John Gibson: Facing Devils

Gibson will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's home game against New Jersey, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Making his sixth consecutive start, Gibson is looking for his third straight win; he hasn't put together a personal three-game win streak since the team's first three games of the season. The Pittsburgh native posted a 2.95 GAA and .905 save percentage in nine February appearances. Those numbers are in line with Gibson's 2.99 GAA and .904 save percentage for the season.