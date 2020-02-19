Ducks' John Gibson: Facing Florida

Gibson will guard the cage during Wednesday's home game versus the Panthers, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson was stellar in his last start Sunday against the Canucks, turning aside 37 of 38 shots en route to an impressive 5-1 road victory. The 26-year-old American will attempt to pick up his 18th win of the season in a home matchup with a Florida squad that's averaging 3.21 goals per game on the road this year, sixth in the NHL.