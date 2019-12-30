Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Facing Flyers Sunday

Gibson will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's home tilt against Philadelphia, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson has allowed three or more goals in each of his last four outings. During that stretch, he's registered a 3.39 GAA and .887 save percentage. Gibson faced the Flyers earlier this month, allowing three goals in a road loss.

More News
Our Latest Stories