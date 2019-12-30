Ducks' John Gibson: Facing Flyers
Gibson will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's home tilt against Philadelphia, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Gibson has allowed three or more goals in each of his last four outings. During that stretch, he's registered a 3.39 GAA and .887 save percentage. Gibson faced the Flyers earlier this month, allowing three goals in a road loss.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.