Ducks' John Gibson: Facing Golden Knights Sunday

Gibson will defend the net in Vegas on Sunday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

No surprise here as Gibson took a seat to watch Ryan Miller defeat the Avalanche on Saturday. The 26-year-old owns a stellar 2.22 GAA and .927 save percentage. Vegas will be a tough test but Gibson is a must-start as usual.

