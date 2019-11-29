Ducks' John Gibson: Facing Jets

Gibson will guard the goal during Friday's home matchup with Winnipeg, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Gibson was a little shaky in his last start Wednesday against Arizona, surrendering three goals on 28 shots en route to a 4-3 shootout loss. The 26-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back in a tough home matchup with a Jets team that's gone 9-4-0 on the road this year.