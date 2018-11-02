Ducks' John Gibson: Facing New York
Gibson will start between the pipes in Thursday's home matchup with the Rangers, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.
Gibson has been sharp this season, registering a 2.44 GAA and a .938 save percentage through 10 appearances, but he's posted a disappointing 4-4-2 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The American netminder will look to stay dialed in and snap his four-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Rangers team that's 1-4-1 on the road this campaign.
