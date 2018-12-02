Ducks' John Gibson: Facing off against Caps
Gibson will tend the twine in Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The Ducks are turning a page with five wins in their last six games after compiling the same total through the first 16 contests. Gibson's been a large part of the change with a .934 save percentage and 2.20 GAA in his last five starts. He'll face off against a team that's just as hot, since the Caps have won seven straight while averaging 4.3 goals per game during their streak. If Gibson keeps up the good work, this could turn into a defensive battle, and whoever blinks first will be pegged with the loss.
