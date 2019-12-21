Ducks' John Gibson: Facing off against Islanders

Gibson will guard the road net in Saturday's game against the Islanders, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has been quite consistent in December, averaging over a posting between a .900 and .926 save percentage in each of his five starts en route to a 2-3-0 record. The lack of offensive support remains a liability for his fantasy value, and he has a tough matchup against the Islanders, who have scored at least three goals in five straight games.