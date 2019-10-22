Ducks' John Gibson: Facing off against Predators

Gibson will patrol the road crease in Tuesday's game against the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Gibson has been outstanding to start the year. He has finished six of his seven starts with a save percentage of .929 or better, but he still has just a 4-3-0 record due to a lack of offensive support. The Predators haven't been great lately, though, posting just one win over their last four contests, so Gibson should continue to be rolled out in season-long fantasy leagues.