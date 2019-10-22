Ducks' John Gibson: Facing off against Predators
Gibson will patrol the road crease in Tuesday's game against the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Gibson has been outstanding to start the year. He has finished six of his seven starts with a save percentage of .929 or better, but he still has just a 4-3-0 record due to a lack of offensive support. The Predators haven't been great lately, though, posting just one win over their last four contests, so Gibson should continue to be rolled out in season-long fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.