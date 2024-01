Gibson will guard the road goal Monday against Florida, per Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

Gibson has lost his past four outings, giving up 17 goals on 123 shots over that span. He has a 7-17-0 record this season with a 3.10 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 26 appearances. The Panthers sit 17th in the league this campaign with 3.14 goals per contest.