Ducks' John Gibson: Facing San Jose
Gibson will guard the goal in Friday's home game against the Sharks, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Gibson was a little shaky in his last start Wednesday against Winnipeg, surrendering three goals on 23 shots en route to a 3-0 defeat. The American backstop will look to bounce back and pick up his 23rd win of the season in a home matchup with a slumping San Jose team that's lost four straight games.
