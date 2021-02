Gibson will patrol the crease in Friday's home contest against San Jose, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson will make his 11th start in 12 games and his eighth straight for Anaheim. Over his last seven games, the 6-foot-2 netminder has gone 3-3-1 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.49 GAA. This is his first matchup against the Sharks this season. San Jose has averaged just 2.50 goals per game this campaign.