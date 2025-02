Gibson will protect the home net against Dallas on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gibson has posted a record of 8-9-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 22 appearances this campaign. He went 0-2-1 versus the Stars last season, allowing 13 goals on 104 shots. Dallas sits 10th in the league with 3.21 goals per game in 2024-25.