Gibson (face) will start Thursday's road game versus the Golden Knights.

Gibson missed Tuesday's game in Vegas after suffering a minor facial laceration in practice Monday. The injury didn't keep the 27-year-old out for long, as he's set to make his 12th appearace of the year. He has a 2.48 GAA and a .918 save percentage so far, but the Golden Knights' offense almost always presents a challenge for opposing netminders.