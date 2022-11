Gibson will guard the home goal Wednesday versus the Wild, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Gibson will make his third start in the last four games, though he's allowed 11 goals in his last two appearances. The 29-year-old has an ugly 4.52 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 10 outings, though the Wild have been shut out in their last two games and are averaging just 2.83 goals per game this year.