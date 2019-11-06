Ducks' John Gibson: Falls apart in loss
Gibson yielded three goals on 25 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.
Gibson was tasked with protecting a 2-0 lead after goals by Rickard Rakell and Jacob Larsson in the second period. Gibson couldn't hold up, with Eric Staal eventually putting the Wild ahead in the third. The Pennsylvania native dropped to 6-7-0 with a 2.55 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 13 starts this year. He's allowed 15 goals in his last five games, with a 2-3-0 record in that span. Gibson would have a tough task ahead if he starts Sunday's game against the Oilers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.