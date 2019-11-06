Ducks' John Gibson: Falls apart in loss

Gibson yielded three goals on 25 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.

Gibson was tasked with protecting a 2-0 lead after goals by Rickard Rakell and Jacob Larsson in the second period. Gibson couldn't hold up, with Eric Staal eventually putting the Wild ahead in the third. The Pennsylvania native dropped to 6-7-0 with a 2.55 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 13 starts this year. He's allowed 15 goals in his last five games, with a 2-3-0 record in that span. Gibson would have a tough task ahead if he starts Sunday's game against the Oilers.