Gibson surrendered four goals on 28 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Gibson settled in after allowing two goals in the opening 2:13, but he was beaten twice more in the third period to start the year with a loss. The 27-year-old netminder struggled with a 3.00 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 51 appearances last season. With a rough start to the 2020-21 for Gibson, head coach Dallas Eakins may turn to Ryan Miller for Saturday's second battle against the Golden Knights.