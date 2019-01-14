Ducks' John Gibson: Falls in OT against Jets

Gibson turned aside 30 of 34 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Try as he might, Gibson just can't seem to get back into the win column. He's gone 0-5-4 over his last 10 outings, posting a 3.40 GAA and .896 save percentage over that stretch, and on the rare occasions he has been sharp, the Ducks offense has let him down, scoring two goals or less in seven of those games. Both Gibson and Anaheim should turn things around eventually, but he'll be a shaky DFS play until his fortunes change.