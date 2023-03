Gibson allowed three goals on 39 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Gibson came up short of a third straight win, as the Ducks didn't get possession of the puck in overtime before Tom Wilson's game-winning goal. The 39 shots against were actually tied for the lowest he's faced since the start of February. The 29-year-old is now at 12-23-7 with a 3.94 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 42 appearances. The Ducks' homestand ends Friday versus the Canadiens.