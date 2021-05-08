Gibson stopped 32 of 36 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Gibson did reasonably well to keep the Ducks in a back-and-forth game, but Wild rookie Kirill Kaprizov struck only 17 seconds into overtime. The 27-year-old Gibson dropped to 9-19-7 with a 2.98 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 35 appearances. Ryan Miller is expected to make the final start of his career Saturday versus the Wild, so Gibson will likely finish 2020-21 with relatively disappointing numbers for a third straight season.