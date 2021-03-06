Gibson gave up three goals on 34 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

The Ducks gave Gibson a 2-0 lead to protect, but he let it get away in the second period. Valeri Nichushkin scored a second time on Gibson in overtime to complete the Ducks' collapse. The 27-year-old Gibson fell to 5-10-5 with a 2.79 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 20 games. The back-to-back set versus the Avalanche ends Saturday, which could lead to Ryan Miller getting the starting nod, as Gibson has now lost eight straight games (0-6-2).