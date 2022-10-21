Gibson stopped 35 shots in regulation and overtime and three of four shootout attempts in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.

The veteran netminder put together a mostly impressive performance on the road, but Taylor Hall was able to beat him twice -- once in the second period when Gibson failed to clear a rebound from his doorstep, and once through his five hole in the shootout. Gibson has lost three straight starts after collecting the win in Anaheim's opener, but this was the first time he's given up fewer than four goals in a game this season.