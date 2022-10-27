Gibson surrendered three goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Gibson did his part well aside from a pair of goals late in the first period and one more with less than five minutes left in the third. The game was tied for much of the final frame before Brandon Hagel netted a power-play goal. Gibson dropped to 1-4-1 with a 4.26 GAA and an .893 save percentage in six outings, but this could be considered a step in the right direction. The Ducks have another tough matchup ahead when they visit the Golden Knights on Friday.