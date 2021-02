Gibson yielded four goals on 23 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Gibson lasted the whole game this time, but the final 30 minutes didn't treat him very kindly. The two-game series against the Blues dropped Gibson to 3-4-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .921 save percentage in nine appearances. The Ducks next face the Kings on Tuesday, which presents a much more favorable matchup to help Gibson get back on track.