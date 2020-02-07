Ducks' John Gibson: Falls to Canadiens
Gibson allowed three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal.
The Ducks' netminder remains stuck on 16 wins in 2019-20, after Gibson was beaten by a Jeff Petry shot 25 seconds into overtime. Gibson's record now stands at 16-21-4 on the season, and he'll likely take a seat Friday night when Anaheim visits the Maple Leafs, the Ducks on the second night of a back-to-back.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.