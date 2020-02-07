Ducks' John Gibson: Falls to Canadiens

Gibson allowed three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal.

The Ducks' netminder remains stuck on 16 wins in 2019-20, after Gibson was beaten by a Jeff Petry shot 25 seconds into overtime. Gibson's record now stands at 16-21-4 on the season, and he'll likely take a seat Friday night when Anaheim visits the Maple Leafs, the Ducks on the second night of a back-to-back.