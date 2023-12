Gibson allowed four goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

The Ducks took a 3-2 lead early in the third period, but a Mathew Barzal power-play goal and Simon Holmstrom's shorthanded tally later in the frame stuck Gibson with a 4-3 loss. The 30-year-old netminder has now dropped eight of his last nine starts. Overall, Gibson is 5-13-0 despite a respectable .904 save percentage and 2.89 GAA.