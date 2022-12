Gibson turned aside 37 of 43 shots in a 6-1 loss to Nashville on Friday.

Gibson and the Ducks were already down 3-1 when he surrendered another three goals in the final 9:16 of the contest. The 29-year-old dropped to 6-15-3 with a 3.97 GAA and .898 save percentage in 24 games this season. He did great Wednesday, saving 49 of 51 shots through overtime in a 3-2 shootout win against Vegas.