Gibson saved 28 of 31 shots in a 3-1 loss to St. Louis on Sunday.

Gibson surrendered over two goals for the first time in six outings this month. While his record in 2023-24 is now a subpar 4-6-0, he's been excelling for Anaheim, posting a 2.27 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 11 contests. The Ducks just aren't an especially good offensive team -- they're averaging 2.83 goals per game -- so Gibson is likely going to continue to struggle to get wins even if he performs well.