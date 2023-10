Gibson kicked out 21 of 24 shots in a 3-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday.

Gibson was bested twice in the second period, but in his defense, Dallas outshot Anaheim 12-1 in that frame, so he didn't get a ton of support during that stretch. Regardless, the 30-year-old netminder has dropped to 0-2-0 with a 3.06 GAA and a .902 save percentage in two contests this season. With the Ducks playing Arizona on Saturday and Boston on Sunday, Gibson is likely to start in one of those games.