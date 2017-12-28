Ducks' John Gibson: Falls to Vegas
Gibson allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 4-1 loss to Vegas on Wednesday.
That's the third dud in four starts for Gibson. He shut out the Penguins in his last outing, but allowed seven goals in a pair of losses to the Rangers and Capitals prior to that. As such, the American netminder is stuck on just 11 wins through 29 appearances this year, though his .921 save percentage has helped soften the blow.
