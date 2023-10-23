Gibson stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. The third goal was an empty-netter

Gibson did his part early on, keeping the game scoreless through two periods. Mason McTavish put the Ducks ahead initially, but Matthew Poitras replied with two goals against Gibson to lift the Bruins to victory. Despite the poor result, Gibson is showing a little more promise with eight goals allowed through three outings. He's also faced fewer than 30 shots twice -- that happened just 10 times in his 53 appearances a season ago. If the Ducks keep alternating between Gibson and Lukas Dostal, the latter would start Tuesday in Columbus while the former would get the nod in a rematch with the Bruins on Thursday.