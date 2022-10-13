Gibson stopped 44 of 48 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

Gibson was tested early and often, with the Kraken pumping 22 shots on net in the first period alone. He was able to make the stops he needed to, and the 29-year-old set up Troy Terry's game-winning goal in overtime after the Ducks came back from a two-goal deficit. It's encouraging to see Gibson look locked in from the start of the season, but he's often struggled to maintain that kind of form throughout the year. The Ducks begin a road trip versus the Islanders on Saturday.