Ducks' John Gibson: Finally succumbs to offensive onslaught
Gibson stopped 45 of 49 shots in a 4-2 loss to visiting Vegas on Wednesday.
With the way the Ducks have been allowing pucks to pepper Gibson, it's no wonder the bubble finally burst in this one. The 24-year-old somehow escaped with eye-popping 50- and 40-save victories against Florida and Boston in his prior two starts, but a three-goal flurry by the Golden Knights in the final frame did him in. Also, prior to the aforementioned pair of victories, Gibson made 30 and 35 saves in tough losses to Tampa and Los Angeles, so given how well the American netminder has been playing while under fire, he's one of the top fantasy plays between the pipes right now.
