Ducks' John Gibson: Finally wins overtime game

Gibson allowed one goal on 34 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Hurricanes on Friday.

The 25-year-old leads the league in overtime losses, so it's great to see him win this one. He was spectacular, putting together his second straight strong performance. Granted, Gibson has been pretty great all season along. He is just 10-8-4, but the 25-year-old owns a .929 save percentage and 2.47 GAA. Gibson has also stopped 75 of his last 78 shots in the past two games.