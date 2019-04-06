Ducks' John Gibson: Finishes season strong

Gibson made 44 saves on 46 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

The Kings threw a lot of rubber at Gibson, but the Pittsburgh native stood his ground just fine for the victory. Gibson ends the year at 26-22-8 with a 2.84 GAA and a .917 save percentage. It's the worst of his four seasons as the primary starter -- the Ducks began the year plagued by injuries before Gibson himself missed most of February -- so he'll be looking to bounce back in 2019-20.