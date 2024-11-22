Gibson was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, indicating he will patrol the home crease versus Buffalo on Friday.

Gibson will make his second straight start and fourth in the last six games, since coming off injured reserve Nov. 10, as he missed the first month of the season recovering from an appendectomy. The veteran netminder is 3-0-0 and has given up eight goals on 85 shots. Gibson will face the Sabres, who are averaging 3.21 goals per game.