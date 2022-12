Gibson (lower body) was the first goalie to exit the ice Wednesday, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus Vegas.

Gibson's last start came Dec. 13 versus Toronto in which he stopped 25 of 27 shots in a losing effort. On the year, the Pittsburgh native has managed just five wins in 22 contests but figures to remain the No 1 option with Lukas Dostal not faring significantly better.