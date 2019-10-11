Ducks' John Gibson: First loss on season

Gibson made 26 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Penguins on Thursday night.

Gibson allowed more than one goal for just the first time in four starts this season. He has made 124 saves on 129 shots in those four games. The Ducks really seem to be buying into the ethos of hard work and teamwork being preached by new coach, Dallas Eakins. If that continues, Gibson's game gets far easier, as he won't be called on to bail his mates out nearly as often as he has had to do in the past.