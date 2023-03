Gibson was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Saturday, indicating he will get the home start versus St. Louis, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has lost his last four starts, going 0-3-1 while giving up 18 goals on 152 shots. He is 14-27-8 with a 3.89 GAA and ,902 save percentage. It has been a tough season for Gibson as the Ducks are a bottom-four team in the NHL. He will face the Blues, who are 20th overall in NHL scoring, averaging 3.11 goals per game.