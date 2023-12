Gibson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Ryan Boulding of NHL.com, indicating he will guard the road net Tuesday against Colorado.

Gibson is coming off a 34-save performance in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche. He has posted a 5-10-0 record this season with a 2.80 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Colorado ranks fifth in the league this campaign with 3.58 goals per game.