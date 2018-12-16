Ducks' John Gibson: First star night
Gibson made 36 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
He was named the game's first star for his efforts. Gibson has been instrumental in the Ducks recent hot streak. The team has won three straight and eight of nine. Plug him in and enjoy this run.
