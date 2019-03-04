Ducks' John Gibson: First win since Jan. 19

Gibson stopped 25 shots in Anaheim's 2-1 win over the Avs on Sunday night to get his first win since Jan. 19.

Gibson came up big with a save in the waining seconds when Colorado pulled the goalie for the extra attacker. It's been a rough year for Gibson, both on the ice (he had lost five in a row before Sunday) and off the ice, having missed nine games with a concussion and getting his wisdom teeth yanked.