Ducks' John Gibson: First win since January 19
Gibson stopped 25 shots in Anaheim's 2-1 win over the Avs on Sunday night to get his first win since January 19th.
Gibson came up big with a save in the waining seconds when Colorado pulled the goalie for the extra attacker. It's been a rough year for Gibson, both on the ice (he had lost five in a row before Sunday) and off the ice, having missed nine games with a concussion and his wisdom teeth yanked.
