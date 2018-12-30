Ducks' John Gibson: Fit to start Saturday

Gibson (upper body) led the Ducks out to the ice for pregame warmups, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports. This means he'll be the home starter against the visiting Coyotes.

Gibson suffered a minor injury in Thursday's game against the Sharks, and he was excused from practice Friday in order to tend to the issue. Nonetheless, all signs point to Anaheim's traditional starter punching in for work against a Coyotes club that ranks 29th in the league offensively by means of averaging just 2.49 goals per game.