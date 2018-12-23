Ducks' John Gibson: Flying solo too much
Gibson stopped 30 pucks Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Buffalo. The allowed two goals.
So it goes like this. In Gibson's last four games, Anaheim has scored seven goals. But four came in a single game. That means Gibson has received almost no support. That's hard on him and his owners, but he continues to persevere -- his stats are solid. Gibson is a worthy play regardless.
